Many tourists, including cruise ship passengers, are now descending upon two villages in the northeast of Puerto Princesa City, eager to immerse themselves in the rich culture and traditions of the Batak indigenous peoples.

Rica Gupo, the president of the Samahang Batak in Puerto Princesa, said Friday on the radio program of the City Tourism Department (CTD) that most of the tourists visiting are from the Czech Republic and those from cruise ships who come through travel and tours.

“Bumalik na yong maraming bisita katulad noong wala pang COVID at wala pang bagyo. Naging normal na yong pagdating ng bisita,” Gupo said.

Gupo said the Typhoon Odette-related damage to the Batak Visitor Center is still requiring repairs, so it is not currently accepting visitors.

Instead, tourists are directed to go trekking to the actual cultural village of the Batak to witness their presentations.

“Hindi pa namin napapaayos ang Batak Visitor Center—hindi pa [ayos] ang mga facility kaya mahirap din kung ano—pero continuous naman ang pagpapaayos namin,” she said.

“Kapag natapos yon, puwede na kaming mag-open ng hanggang doon yong guest. Puwede doon, puwede sa village,” she added.

The Samahang Batak in Puerto Princesa is guiding visitors to two villages, namely Sitio Kalakwasan in Brgy. Tanabag and Sitio Tagnaya in Brgy. Concepcion.

She mentioned that while the paths remain unpaved, access to these villages has greatly improved following the city government’s initiative to open and enhance the roads.

“Sa Sitio Tagnaya, ginawan na ng daanan kaya diretso na yong guest sa village,” Gupo said, noting that vehicles can already pass.

Gupo also shared that there are groups of tourists who wish to briefly stay in the village to truly experience the life of the Batak. Recently, she mentioned, a family with two children stayed in Sitio Kalakwasan.

They have created facilities that can accommodate these guests for a fee, allowing their organization to also earn some income.



She said food availability is well-managed, as the Batak indigenous communities cultivate gardens filled with root crops and vegetables and raises poultry, ensuring a steady supply of fresh produce for their guests.