The fire protection bureau and the local government unit in Aborlan, through the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) conducted Basic Firefighting Training on October 13 at the municipal covered court to boost local emergency response capabilities.

Approximately 49 participants, including barangay tanods (village watchmen) and officials from various barangays in Aborlan joined the training with the primary goal of equipping them with fundamental firefighting skills and knowledge, enhancing their ability to respond effectively to fire emergencies.

MDRRMO Aborlan head Jonathan Pizaña underscored the significance of such training in safeguarding the community’s safety and well-being.

The training program was conducted by a team of experienced trainers and speakers, including FSINSP Marlo Agbasit, FO3 Rodel Bantog, FO2 Honestee Jacang, FO2 Randale Jairus Felizarte, FO1 John Michael Balueta, and FO1 Mariel Manlavi.