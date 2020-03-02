Basic drawing and coloring workshop held inside city jail

F01 Filly Erika Argueza, community relations officer of the PPCJ, told Palawan News it was the first time the activity was held at the jail for the children of the personnel and the persons deprived of liberty (PDL).

A basic drawing and coloring workshop was held inside the Puerto Princesa City Jail (PPCJ) for the children of its personnel and detainees, in line with the National Arts Month 2020.

F01 Filly Erika Argueza, community relations officer of the PPCJ, told Palawan News it was the first time the activity was held at the jail for the children of the personnel and the persons deprived of liberty (PDL).

“First time dito na nag-conduct ng basic drawing and coloring workshop para sa mga anak ng personnel at PDL natin. Marami ngang nagsasabi na sana meron pa sa sunod kasi hindi pa raw na-inform ‘yong ibang mga bata, kasi ‘yong na-cater lang namin is from 9-12 years old. Basically, isinagawa namin ito in relation sa National Arts Month” she said.

The activity was attended by six children of the personnel and PDLs and was conducted by JO1 Jemani John Forones, assistant skills enhancement officer of the PPCJ.

Argueza said the activity will depend on the decision of the management but there are suggestions from the personnel and the PDLs about the continuation of the activity.

“Itatanong pa natin ito sa management, kay warden kasi nga maraming nagsasabi na ituloy pa at sana kung every Saturday, maganda rin siya kung ngayong summer kasi walang pasok ‘yong mga bata, nakakatuwa rin ‘yong response ng mga bata, kasi nagtanong din kami sa mga anak ng PDLs na nakasali sabi nila hindi sila marunong magdrawing pero after ng activity talagang nakapagdrawing sila at nag-enjoy din sila,” she said.

About the Author Jayra Joyce Taboada Jayra Joyce Cañete Taboada handles the law and order and the science and education beats. She is also a licensed professional teacher.