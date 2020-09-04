Barotuan or Pasadeña? Two El Nido barangays quibble over jurisdiction of new hospital

Councilor Prospero Castro, IPMR and Cuyunon tribal leader in El Nido, said there should be no mistake that the ENCH is under the official authority of Barotuan because it is located in Sitio Makinit which is within the said barangay’s territorial jurisdiction based on Republic Act 1780, which was passed on June 21, 1957.

EL NIDO, Palawan — The indigenous peoples mandatory representative (IPMR) in this town said the jurisdiction of the El Nido Community Hospital (ENCH) belongs to Barangay Barotuan and not Brgy. Pasadeña as claimed in documents and other official papers.

Councilor Prospero Castro, IPMR and Cuyunon tribal leader in El Nido, said there should be no mistake that the ENCH is under the official authority of Barotuan because it is located in Sitio Makinit which is within the said barangay’s territorial jurisdiction based on Republic Act 1780, which was passed on June 21, 1957.

“Ang sinasabi ko lang, this needs to be corrected at hindi ma-mislead ang mga tao. Nagulat na lang ako nang makita na sa Brgy. Pasadeña ang address or location nito kaya ko pinalabas ang hawak kong kopya ng batas na ang Sitio Makinit ay within the territorial jurisdiction of Barrio Barotuan through Republic Act 1780,” Castro told Palawan News.

Castro said he had advised the Barotuan barangay council to adopt a resolution correcting the address of the community hospital and submit it to the Sangguniang Bayan.

“This is in order for some to talk on the matter amicably para hindi magkaroon ng agam-agam ang bawat miyembro ng mga barangay. Hindi naman din dapat mag away-away ang mga kalapit na mga barangay tungkol d’yan. Ang akin lang, this has to be corrected at dapat hindi ma mislead ‘yong mga tao,” Castro added.

Barotuan barangay chairman Antenor Sitjar said they will pass a resolution and forward it to the El Nido municipal council that can help rectify the location uncertainty.

“Yong unang mga land survey d’yan ng land area, ‘yong survey, ang katabi ay Pasadeña — ang kalapit na lupa na kinatatayuan ng ospital ngayon, iyon ang pinagbabasehan nila. Ang Sitio Makinit kung saan nakatayo ang ating ospital ay sakop ng Barrio Barotuan base sa Republic Act na ‘yan. Hahain kami ng resolusyon sa Sangguniang Bayan natin, papag-usapan namin sa konseho,” Sitjar told Palawan News on Tuesday.

Castro first brought out the issue of the address of the ENCH on his social media account, which evoked various reactions from residents of the municipality.

Palawan News has tried to reach Pasadeña barangay chairman Dario Campuid for his side but has yet to receive a reply.

