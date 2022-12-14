Representatives from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) visited Palawan, which they consider their model in environmental conservation and law enforcement.

The director of BARMM’s Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources, and Energy-Environment Management Services (MENRE-EMS), Jalani M. Pamlian, led the delegation that arrived on Tuesday.

Provincial Information Office (PIO) chief Atty. Christian Jay Cojamco said he and the others from BARMM were welcomed by provincial legal officer Atty. Joshua U. Bolusa and PG-ENRO Forester Willy B. Ortega.

According to Cojamco, topics covered during their visit included sustainable development, the implementation of the Environmentally Critical Areas Network (ECAN), natural gas, the significance of the province’s unique Strategic Environmental Plan (SEP) Law, and responsible mining practices in Palawan.

The group is eager to learn more about the programs and projects that Palawan is putting into action in order to preserve the natural resources of the island and make use of those lessons in BARMM.

Pamlian stated that they desired to be in Palawan because they were aware of its many achievements in the field of environmental protection and had heard about these achievements.

“We see Palawan as a model when it comes to the enforcement, protection, and preservation of the environment. Kaya sabi ko, we should go to Palawan and benchmark with PCSDS and Palawan government,” he said.

“Marami kaming na-discover na inputs galing sa inyo, gaya ng ECAN, yung naiisip ko na we can adopt kasi ang zoning ang foundation sa pag-protect ng ating environment at saka yung development,” Pamlian added.

Cojamco said Bolusa also suggested to Pamlian to visit the El Nido Sewage and Solid Waste Treatment Plant, which is the first in the country that can convert biodegradable garbage into electricity.

Pamlian’s group is set to go to El Nido as part of its learning tour.

With him are Engr. Nasser M. Awal, chief for permitting; Engr. Abdulmaoti A. Akmad, chief for solid waste; Engr. Amier Ashan K. Aplal, chief for environmental quality; Engr. Mahid S. Gayak, senior EMS; Engr. Sindatu B. Dimaraw, senior EMS; Forester Diyanarah B. Baulo, senior EMS; Engr. Rhaez M. Mustapha, senior EMS; Armand L. Mapandi, senior EMS; Rohaina S. Malang, senior EMS; Abdul Rahman S. Abdul Rashid, admin assistant, and Yasmin M. Pamlian, admin assistant.

About Post Author