A barber was reportedly caught selling marijuana in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Antipuluan, Narra, on April 28, 2023, at around 11:20 p.m.

Roberto Salvador Labarquez, also known as “Obet,” 21 years old, and a resident of Brgy. Poblacion in the same town, was apprehended during the operation, the Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPPO) said. The poseur buyer was able to purchase one piece of plastic sachet containing dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

The operation was conducted by the Narra municipal police, together with personnel of the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU) and Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU) of the Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPO).

The authorities were able to seize several pieces of evidence from the suspect’s possession, control, and custody, which includes three pieces of plastic Ziplocks containing suspected marijuana dried leaves, two pieces of P1000 bills (boodle money), one piece of P500 bill, one piece of P20 bill, one piece black pouched containing three pieces of plastic Ziplocks, and one piece of lighter.

The arrested suspect and confiscated pieces of evidence were brought to the Narra Municipal Police Station (MPS) for proper disposition.

Labarquez will face charges of violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

About Post Author