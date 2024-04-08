A total of 86 Barangay Veterinary Aides (BVAs) from various barangays in the towns of Aborlan, Narra, Quezon, and Rizal received BVA incentives from the Provincial Veterinary Office (PROVET) on March 24 to 27.

The Provincial Information Office said each received ₱500 incentive per month, totaling to ₱3,000 covering the months from July to December of the previous year.

The BVA incentive is under the Barangay Veterinary Aide Program of the said office, serving as their honorarium for their work in partnership with the Provincial Government in implementing programs related to animal husbandry and maintaining the good health of pets in the province.

This is pursuant to Provincial Resolution No. 17652 series of 2023 titled “Authorizing Hon. V. Dennis M. Socrates, Governor, Province of Palawan, to Enter into and Sign a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the Barangay Vueterinary Aides (BVAs) in the Province and Granting them an Incentive in the Amount of Five Hundred Pesos (₱500) each per Month from January to December 2023, as included in the 2023 Annual Budget of the Provincial Government of Palawan” authored by all members of the Provincial Board.

Meanwhile, the group also conducted Slaughterhouse and Dog Pound Monitoring in the said municipalities.