Barangay San Manuel captain Gloria Miguel said that a simple misunderstanding caused one of their tanods to issue a traffic violation ticket to a fisherman caught fishing in a marine sanctuary.

The fisherman, named Fernando Velasco and a resident of Brgy. Mangingisda, was reportedly caught fishing in Rawis Reef, on November 16.

The fisherman’s ticket, which went viral Monday on social media, has since been canceled by the barangay.

Miguel explained in a letter obtained by Palawan News to City Traffic Management Office (CTMO) chief Allan Mabella that the tanod who issued the traffic violation receipt (TVR) was only following instructions when he issued it.

“We had a misunderstanding between the City Agriculture [Office] and our office about the issuance of the ticket for the offender that day. We already canceled the receipt,” Miguel wrote in a letter dated November 23.

“We will make sure this will never happen again,” the letter added.

The letter stated that Velasco was spotted by the barangay’s sanctuary caretaker while fishing in the marine sanctuary. Barangay tanods reportedly arrived to apprehend Velasco.

Rawis Reef is declared a marine sanctuary by virtue of City Ordinance No. 422.

The barangay office was initially contacted by the CTMO on Monday to explain the incident, since TVRs cannot be issued for violations that involve land motorized vehicles.