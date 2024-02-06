A barangay tanod narrowly avoided an attack by an assailant just before the Flag Raising ceremony in Barangay New Barbacan on Monday, February 5.

Based on a police report, the victim, identified as Prudencio Tunda Yayen Jr., was confronted by the suspect, Matias Hugo, while on board a tricycle.

“Nauna siya sa barangay, tapos nagtatanong tanong na kung saan si Prudencio daw, tapos maya maya dumating na ang tricycle sakay ang tanod, sinugod nya agad, saka tinaga. Maswerte at di siya naabot, tumama lang sa frame ng traysikel,” the Roxas Municipal Police Station said.

The attack was a result of an earlier encounter where the tanods led by the victim apprehended the suspect and three companions in possession of a missing motorcycle that had been reported to them the night before.

“May lumapit sa mga tanod na nagpapatulong para mahanap ang nawawalang motor, so nag-ikot ang mga tanod sa barangay, hanggang sa nakita nga ang motor sa suspek saka sa tatlo pang kasama niya,” the local police said.

Barangay officials intervened, preventing further escalation. The tanod sought refuge within the barangay hall while the suspect is currently under police custody for proper disposition.