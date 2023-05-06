A barangay tanod was stabbed to death by another tanod at Purok II, Brgy. Inagawan Sub-colony during an event in the early hours of Saturday at around 1:30 a.m., the police said.

According to initial investigations by the City Police Station 2 (PS 2), the victim was 35-year-old George Dimalaluan, a resident of the same barangay. The suspect was identified as 48-year-old Sunny Herman, who also resides in the same area.

The report states that a certain Virgel Montero was involved in an altercation with Herman inside a kitchen near the plaza. Dimalaluan came to help calm the situation, but the suspect stabbed him.

Herman is now detained at the PS 2.

