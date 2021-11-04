The Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Election (BSKE) will likely push through in December 2022, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Undersecretary Martin Diño said.

In an interview with the local media during his visit on Wednesday (November 3), Diño said that only the Senate and House of Representatives have the power to declare the postponement of the nationwide synchronized elections.

In 2019, President Rodrigo Duterte signed Republic Act (RA) 11462 into law postponing the barangay and SK elections.

The local polls have been postponed thrice during the current administration since it was originally scheduled in May 2016.

“Basta hindi nagde-deklara ang Senado at Congress na postponed ay tuloy ‘yan. Ang puwede lang kasi mag-postpone ng Barangay Election sa December 5, 2022 ay Senado at Congress. So tuloy ‘yan,” Diño said.

According to RA 11462, the BSKE which was originally scheduled on the second Monday of May 2020, was postponed and rescheduled for December 5, 2022. The law also subsequently scheduled future synchronized Barangay and SK elections on the first Monday of December 2025 and every three years thereafter.

Diño was in Palawan with other national officials, including Sen. Bong Go, to visit the Malasakit Center at the Ospital ng Palawan (ONP). They also inaugurated a Malasakit Center in the town of Culion.

Another will also be inaugurated in Brooke’s Point.