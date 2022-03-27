More than 1,000 barangay peace officers, or tanod. received cash incentives recently from the provincial government of Oriental Mindoro.

Recipients of the cash incentives were from the municipalities of Victoria, Socorro, Pola, Pinamalayan, and Gloria. The amount worth P2,000 is equivalent to the recipients’ two years cash incentive given to them by the local government.

Governor Humerlito A. Dolor led the distribution of said incentives which he said is part of the government’s appreciation and recognition of the sacrifices rendered by the barangay police officers in their respective jurisdictions, particularly this time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dolor said barangay tanods continuously work with the Barangay Health Workers (BHWs), Barangay Nutrition Scholars (BNS) and other barangay officials in serving the public in all the activities of the barangays.

Though the amount is minimal, the local chief executive said it would still be a big help for them this time of the pandemic. (LTC/PIA-OrMin)