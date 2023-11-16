The recently concluded barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in Puerto Princesa City were hotly contested, if only because the winning local candidates were perceived to play an important role in determining the outcomes of the regular local and national elections in 2025.

This was the view of several newly elected barangay captains, as they expressed in separate interviews with Palawan News during their official swearing-in on Tuesday at the City Coliseum.

“Bukod sa mga pamilya-pamilya ay kumukuha ng boto doon sa barangay yung mga tumatakbo. Mas maraming pamilya, mas maraming boto. Yun yung kinukuha nilang kandidato at makakatulong sa time ng eleksyon,” Juanito Marcelo, barangay captain of Barangay Kalipay, told Palawan News.

Marcelo declined to identify who among the potential candidates in the 2025 local elections reached out to them to offer help during the recent polling exercise, but admitted that this happened despite the regulations stating that barangay elections should not be partisan.

Financial support for campaigns

Victor Dela Cruz, barangay captain elect of Barangay Tagumpay, admitted that the financial needs of the barangay candidates to run their respective campaigns are one of the reasons why barangay officials tend to seek help from politicians.

“Ang mga kandidato hindi lahat may pera, so pag wala kang pera kailangan mo ng konting pinansyal tulong para makatakbo ka ng maayos. Minsan napipilitan kang humingi sa mga pulitiko o sa mga kakampi ng pulitiko. Hindi mawawala yun. Sinungaling lang ang pulitikong nagsabing walang tumulong,” Dela Cruz said.

“Kaya ako nagpapasalamat sa mga tumulong sa akin. Yung mga non-partisan, wag kang maniniwala doon,” Dela Cruz added.

None of the winning barangay captains interviewed for this story disclosed who among the potential players in the 2025 city elections reached out to them to offer financial support.

Eufracio Forones Jr., City Director for the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), admitted that interventions by partisan politicians in the barangay elections did occur, but to a limited extent.

“Tingin naman sa pangkalahatan kasi, meron din namang mangilan-ngilan talaga na [hindi sumusunod sa non-partisan], di natin maiwasan,” Forones said.

“But generally, except sa kaganapan na nangyari sa eleksyon doon sa Pilot Elementary School, maayos naman ang nagdaang eleksyon natin,” Forones said.

Partisan barangay captains are few

Gardo Inquig, elected first term barangay captain of Brgy. Matiyaga believes that most elected barangay officials are primarily concerned with their community’s welfare than in aligning with political personalities in the city.

“Ako bilang punong barangay pakikinggan ko yung panig [ng mga pulitiko] kung ano ba talaga ang pwedeng dapat gawin sa amin. Di maiwasan, pero siyempre bilang puno ng barangay mas majority muna po ako bago sila,” Inquig said.

Forones agreed that the barangays do influence the outcome of local elections.

“Hindi rin natin kayang pigilan kung ano ang gusto natin sa pulitika. Kailangan lang naman ay wala silang labagin sa mga patakaran, kasi alam naman nila na any violation ay may repercussion sa batas,” he said.