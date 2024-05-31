This year’s Baragatan Festival will again feature the Indigenous Peoples (IP) Tribal Village, which was launched last year to enable participation from nine communities in the celebrations.

The expected participants are the IP communities of the Agutaynen, Batak, Cagayanen, Cuyunon, Palaw’an, Molbog, and Tagbanua tribes (Calamianon, Central & Tandulanen). Their involvement is highly valued by Governor Dennis Socrates, according to provincial information officer Atty. Christian Jay Cojamco.

Cojamco stated that the initiative aims to introduce the various tribal communities in the province to visitors and young Palaweños, showcase the rich culture, traditions, and arts that are considered treasures of Palawan, promote their indigenous products, and most importantly, make them feel included in the development of the province.

“Ang Tribal Village ay matatagpuan sa Capitol Compound at pormal na bubuksan sa publiko sa darating na June 7, Magtatagal ito hanggang June 30, simula alas nueve ng umaga hanggang alas onse ng gabi,” he said.

The concept stems from a vision of a joyful and peaceful indigenous community, featuring a simulated village of the local indigenous people within the province. This includes actual tribal houses and a portrayal of their daily lives.

The setup includes two aspects: first, the Tribal Exhibit, which will display indigenous attire, tools used for fishing, hunting, and farming, musical instruments, household items, and elements of indigenous culture, beliefs, and traditions. The second is the Tribal Market, where various indigenous products such as root crops and handicrafts will be available for purchase.

This year’s Baragatan sa Palawan Festival theme is “Mayamang Sining at Kultura…Kakaibang mga kaugalian at Tradisyon…Tagisan ng Lakas, Talino at Talento…Natatanging Produktong Palaweño”