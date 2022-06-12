Palaweño independent filmmaker and advocate for indigenous peoples’ rights Auraeus Solito will have six of his short and feature-length films screened for free as part of this year’s Baragatan Festival.

The free screening headlined “Sine Palawan: A Retrospective of Palaweño Filmmaker Aureaus Solito Films” will take place from June 20 to June 21 at Robinsons Movie World in Barangay San Manuel, according to Baragatan organizers.

Ang Pagdadalaga ni Maximo Oliveros (2005), Pisay (2007), and Busong: Palawan Fate (2011) will be the full-length films that will be shown, while the short films are Suring ang Kuk-Ok (1997), Impeng Negro (1999), and Ang Huling El Bimbo (1995).

The film Ang Pagdadalaga ni Maximo Oliveros chronicles the story of a preteen boy who is already at ease with his homosexual impulses. His family has nothing but acceptance for him who dresses as a girl and wears cosmetics.

Punay, a woman born with wounds all over her body and unable to walk, is portrayed by award-winning actress Alessandra De Rossi in Busong: Palawan Fate. It’s a tale about the sudden reactions of natural and mystical powers to human disregard for nature, his/her fellow men, and other living beings.

Solito’s short film about friendship, Ang Huling El Bimbo, which will also be shown, gained more popularity when the rock band Eraserheads used it in their music video to visually interpret the lyrics of their song.

The screening is a partnership initiative in celebration of the convergence festival and the commemoration of Palawan’s 120th civil government anniversary between the office of Governor Jose Alvarez and the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP).

Two surprise short films will also be presented, according to the province, from Solito’s (also known as Kanakan-Balintagos) masterpieces.

Only fully-vaccinated individuals will be allowed to attend the screening at the movie world at Robinsons Palawan Palawan.

For tickets and other details, those interested may call Aries Austria at 0917-774-7757 and 0912-972-7029.