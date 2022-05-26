The Provincial Government of Palawan together with Hijos Unlock Palawan will conduct a two-day caravan as part of the celebration of Baragatan Festival 2022.

The activity which will be held on June 25 and 26 will feature a 1,000-kilometer drive around mainland Palawan which intends to test the endurance of riders as well as their motorcycles.

On the first day, participants will traverse the southern part of the province starting at 5:00 in the morning, from Caltext gasoline station in Barangay Irawan going to Buliluyan Port in Bataraza town, southern-most tip of the province, and back to Puerto Princesa City that will cover 578 kilometers.

On the second day, riders will go north from the same starting point to Caltext station in Brgy. Villa Libertad, El Nido and back to the city for a 538-km. ride.

For interested participants, there will be a P500 registration fee that will cover a finisher shirt, passport ticket to be presented at every checkpoint, stickdr bearing the rider’s registration number, a finisher emblem, a finisher certificate emergency medical kits.

Participants also need to present a vaild driver’s license and vehicle LTO registration na valid until the last day of the activity.

They are also advised to pre-condition their motorcycles in order to complete the caravan and driver switching is not allowed.

A motorcycle inspection will be held on June 6-17 at the CHIEF PMVIC Inspection Center sa Bgy. San Manuel, and on June 23-24 for participants coming from outside Palawan.

A pre-ride briefing will also be conducted at CHIEF PMVIC Inspection Center on June 17-18, 2022.

For more information interested participants may contact Tini Cayetano at 0915-407-0310.