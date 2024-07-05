Exhibitors at the recently concluded Baragatan festival’s Palawan Souvenir Trade Fair reportedly earned up to ₱2.25 million, according to the Provincial Economic Enterprise Development Office (PEEDO).

PEEDO, under the provincial government, partnered with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in Palawan for the trade fair. The agency covered 40% of booth rental fees for exhibitors.

The fair featured 23 exhibitors, composed of 72 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) from various parts of the province. They showcased unique and high-quality local products at the Palawan Souvenir Trade Fair.

MSMEs expressed gratitude for the opportunity provided by the provincial government and DTI Palawan to earn income.

They also thanked the community for supporting their products, which they claim has significantly benefited Palawan entrepreneurs. They hope that the public continues to patronize and take pride in Palawan-made products.