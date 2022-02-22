After a three-year break owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, Baragatan sa Palawan, the festival commemorating the province’s civil government anniversary, will return in June.

Capitol will host a three-week Baragatan to observe Palawan’s 120th Civil Government Anniversary, with a soft opening on June 10 and the main event on June 23-30, 2022, according to provincial information officer Atty. Christian Jay Cojamco.

He said a float competition and the search for Mutya ng Palawan are two of the primary events.

“Tayo ay magsasagawa ng Baratagan sa taong 2022, [at] tayo ay naghahanda na ngayon. ‘Yong dati nating ginagawa ay gagawin kasama ang mga munisipyo sa Palawan,” Cojamco said.

“Face to face po ito at kailangan lang natin paigtingin ang pagpapatupad ng COVID-19 protocols kagaya ng pagsusuot ng face mask at social distancing,” he added.

Aside from the competitions and other activities, Cojamco said that vendors will be permitted to re-enter the capitol grounds, where the 23 municipalities will be able to display their locally produced goods.

“Sa loob ng kapitolyo ay magbubukas din tayo ng mga stalls, papayagan natin ang ating mga kababayan na magbenta ng mga pagkain at mga produkto. Magbibigay din tayo ng espasyo doon sa mga munisipyo para mai-showcase ang kanilang mga produkto,” he said.

The expected budget allocation for the event, said Cojamco, is P25 million.

“Ang tinitingnan natin ay more or less P25 million din ang budget dito [kagaya ng previous Baragatan] pero ito ay hindi pa pinal at pag-uusapan pa bukas (February 23). Kailangan pa rin natin isaalang-alang ang mga proyekto ng provincial government na kailangan pondohan lalo na may mga kababayan tayo na nasalanta ng bagyo,” he said.

Cojamco also confirmed that Governor Jose Alvarez will deliver his final state of the province address before stepping down during Baragatan.

“Sa June 23 ay magsasagawa naman si Governor Jose Chaves Alvarez ng kanyang state of the province address. Dito ay ilalahad niya kung ano ang kanyang naisagawa at natupad na pangako sa lalawigan ng Palawan sa loob ng siyam na taon,” Cojamco said.