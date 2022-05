The following is a tentative itinerary of events in Baragatan sa Palawan from June 10 to June 30, 2022.

June 10: Soft Opening Day

Baragatan Inter-LGU Basketball Tournament (June 10-25; 9-12 a.m. and 2-5 p.m.)

4 p.m. – Soft Opening & Mass and Blessing of Booths

5 p.m. – Caraenan with nightly shows

5 p.m. – LGU Trade Fair, Private Trade Fair, Garden Show, Radyo Baragatan Arts Exhibit

5 p.m. – Launching of Tiktok/Selfie and Groufie Challenge (June 10-30)

June 13-14

8 a.m. – Agriculture & Fisheries Symposium

June 15

Baragatan file photo taken in 2018 by the Provincial Information Office of Palawan.

8 a.m. – Tourism Stakeholders’ Summit

June 16

8 a.m. – CBGAD Convention

3 p.m. – JCA Legacy Photo Exhibit

6 p.m. – Disenyo Palaweño (Fashion Design Contest for Palaweño Designers)

June 17: Grand Opening Day

8 a.m. – Eucharistic Celebration

9 a.m. – Grand Opening

Book Launching JCA Legacy

JCA Ulat sa Bayan

11 a.m. – Bonsai Exhibit

1 p.m. – Grand Parade with Employees

Street Dance

Float Competition

Paantiguan

2 p.m. – Travel & Tourism Fair

2 p.m. – Table Tennis

6 p.m. – Sponsor’s Night

7 p.m. – Salo Salo sa Baragatan

9 p.m. – Fireworks Display

June 18

8 a.m. – It’s a Dog’s World

8 a.m. – 5th Baragatan Airsoft Competition

8 a.m. – ABC Convention

9 a.m. – Araw ng mga Anghel

10 a.m. – Table Tennis

10 a.m. – 1st Baragatan MLBB Tournament (SM)

Travel & Tourism Fair

3 p.m. – Mutya ng Palawan Press Presentation

6 p.m. – Sponsor’s Night

7 p.m. – Evening with the Classics

June 19

5 a.m. – Padyak sa Baragatan

8 a.m. – Show Mo, Pet Mo

10 a.m. – Table Tennis

Travel & Tourism Fair

10 a.m. – 1st Baragatan MLBB Tournament (SM)

10 a.m. – Boxing (physical exam and weighing in)

6 p.m. – Tunog Palawan

7 p.m. – Evening with the Classics

8 p.m. – Mutya ng Palawan Talent Night

June 20

10 a.m. – Baragatan sa Panlalawigang Piitan

10 a.m. – Henyong Palaweño (NCCC)

4 p.m. – Boxing

6 p.m. – Mutya ng Palawan Swimsuit & Gown Competition

8 p.m. – Gabi Y Ang Koltorang Palaweño

June 21

10 a.m. – Henyong Palaweño (NCCC)

10 a.m. – Huntahang Palawan (Rob)

4 p.m. – Boxing

6 p.m. – GJCA Gabi ng Parangal

6 p.m. – Senior Citizen’s Night

8 p.m. – Palawan Pop Idol

June 22

8 a.m. – Mutya ng Palawan Pre-judging

10 a.m. – Huntahang Palawan (Rob)

10 a.m. – On-the-Spot Essay Writing Contest (VJR Hall)

4 p.m. – Boxing

6 p.m. – Mutya ng Palawan Grand Coronation Night

June 23

8 a.m. – Misa ng Pasasalamat at Pagkakaisa

1 p.m. – Saraotan sa Dalan

Tiktok/Selfie/Groufie

LGU Trade Fair Awarding Ceremony

6 p.m. – Hiphop Competition

June 24

5 a.m. – Pista ng Kalikasan (Abo-Abo, S. Española and Tabon, Quezon)

8 a.m. – Job’s Fair (VJR Hall)

1st Baragatan Invitational Badminton Tournament (June 24-26)

6 p.m. – GSM Night

June 25

5 a.m. – HIJOS Big Bikes South

1st Baragatan Inter-Law Enforcement Agency Fun Shoot

8 a.m. – 3rd GJCA Baragatan Frisbee Competition (Sports Complex)

6 p.m. – Sponsor’s Night

June 26

5 a.m. – HIJOS Big Bikes (North)

8 a.m. – 3rd GJCA Baragatan Frisbee Competition (Sports)

7 p.m. – Gabi ng Kulturang Palaweño w/ Bayanihan Dancers

June 30