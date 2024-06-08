The annual Baragatan sa Palawan Festival opened its doors to the public on June 7, kicking off a lively celebration spotlightig the province’s rich cultural heritage, artistic talents, and unique products.

The festivities, extending until the month’s conclusion, align with Palawan’s 122nd civil government anniversary on June 23.

The festivities commenced with a soft opening event at the Capitol grounds, featuring a thanksgiving and unity mass led by clerics from the Apostolic Vicariate of Puerto Princesa (AVPP). Attendees included officials and employees of the provincial government.

Following the solemn ceremony, blessings were bestowed upon the booths at the Barakalan sa Baragatan, showcasing a diverse range of products. From traditional crafts and indigenous artworks to culinary delights and unique agricultural produce, the market offers a glimpse into Palawan’s rich offerings.

Palawan Vice Governor Leoncio Ola (in blue checkered polo) and Board Member Ferdinand Zaballa (in white t-shirt) during the blessing of the municipal booths in Baragatan sa Palawan. (Photo courtesy of the Provincial Information Office)

Provincial Information Officer Atty. Christian Jay Cojamco emphasized the festival’s role as a central hub for local entrepreneurs, artisans, and producers to showcase their goods and services.

He described it as not just a marketplace but also “a social space, where locals and tourists alike gather to explore, interact, and celebrate the spirit of the festival.”

Additionally, June 7 marked the start of Radyo Baragatan, led by the Provincial Information Office (PIO), alongside the Arts Competition and Art Exhibit, adding further excitement to the festival.