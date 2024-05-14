The provincial government has begun preparations for Baragatan and invites everyone to participate in various contests, including the Tunog Palawan Songwriting Competition and the Henyong Palaweño Provincial Quiz Bee.

Organizers are currently accepting entries for the songwriting contest themed “Baragatan sa Palawan: A Vibrant Celebration of Joyful Unity and Local Talent Display.”

Details about the contest can be accessed through this link, which contains the entry form and competition guidelines. The Tunog Palawan Songwriting Competition is open to both amateur and professional songwriters from Puerto Princesa City, as well as all municipalities within the province.

Organizers said one of the objectives of the contest is “to sustain the promotion of the Baragatan Festival as the perfect venue for showcasing homegrown talents and skills depicting the rich cultural heritage of the Palaweños.”

The deadline for submitting entries is May 24 at the Provincial Information Office.

The Henyong Palaweño organizers are also inviting public and private secondary schools (junior high level) in the municipalities to participate in the provincial quiz bee on June 17. The NCCC Convention Hall in Puerto Princesa City will host the event.

The purpose of the quiz bee is to increase young students’ knowledge and awareness about various topics related to past and current events in Palawan province.

Those interested to join make access https://tinyurl.com/HPRegistration2024 to register. This https://tinyurl.com/HPMechanics can be accessed for interested schools to know about the mechanics. Pre-registration will be open until May 31.

The prizes are as follows: ₱25,000.00 for 1st place, ₱20,000.00 for 2nd place, ₱15,000.00 for 3rd place, and ₱5,000.00 for consolation.