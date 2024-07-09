The Meriendahan and Caraenan sa Dalan events during the Baragatan sa Palawan Festival 2024 generated a total revenue of ₱16.7 million, the Provincial Economic Enterprise Development Office (PEEDO) reported.

PEEDO Officer-In-Charge Richieross Isidro Austria said the aggregate profits from the Baragatan concert and Caraenan participants totaled ₱13,059,981.73. Food stalls at the Meriendahan received a total of ₱3,601,610.00.

“Sa assessment natin, malaki ang kinita nila. Actually, every year naman ay yan ang ine-expect namin [sa PEEDO] na kikita ang mga nagpa-participate,” Austria said.

The winners of the Best Booth competitions were also given cash rewards. The winners of Caraenan sa Dalan were awarded ₱20,000 for first place, ₱15,000 for second place, and ₱10,000 for third place.

During the Meriendahan event, the recipient of the first prize was awarded ₱15,000, the second prize earned ₱10,000, and the third place winner was given ₱5,000.