Over 100 job seekers flocked to the Baragatan PESO Job Fair held at the SM Activity Center on June 20, an event organized by the Provincial Public Employment Services Office (PESO) to provide employment opportunities for Palawenos.

The job fair saw 108 applicants, with seven hired on the spot by the J-M-H International Manpower Agency Co., an overseas employment agency.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Palawan, SM Puerto Princesa, and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Palawan partnered to ensure proper procedures and secure opportunities for those looking to work abroad.

Provincial PESO Officer-in-Charge Orphy C. Ordinario opened the event, introducing 24 local agencies and one overseas agency.

Participating local companies included Toyota Puerto Princesa Inc., Community Economic Ventures Inc., and Four Points by Sheraton Palawan Puerto Princesa, among others. J-M-H Manpower Agency Co. represented the overseas employment sector.

SM City Puerto Princesa Mall Manager Maidja A. Saliente, DOLE Palawan Sr. Labor Officer Ma. Socorro Marquez, and Jayson O. Padin, representing DMW OIC Regional Director Jonathan Gerodias was also present during the event.

This job fair is part of the Baragatan sa Palawan Festival 2024, themed “Mayamang Sining at Kultura…Kakaibang mga kaugalian at Tradisyon…Tagisan ng Lakas, Talino at Talento…Natatanging Produktong Palaweño.”