A total of 235 cooperative officials and members from various municipalities in the province gathered for the 14th Provincial Cooperative Convention held from June 14 to 15.

According to the Provincial Cooperative Development Office (PCDO), the primary objective of the convention was to provide additional knowledge to cooperatives across the province regarding newly issued regulations and to expand their understanding of potential opportunities for economic gain.

Relevant and timely topics were discussed during the gathering, such as “Empowering Cooperatives Through Digitalization” presented by Digi Coop’s Area Manager Dennis Geraldez.

Updates on cooperatives were also provided by Cooperative Development Authority (CDA) Acting Regional Director Alberto Sabarias, Acting Head of Operations Department at the Cooperative Bank of Palawan Alvin Dela Peña and Dr. Romeo. Valdez, Chairperson of the Palawan Cooperative Union.

Arnel Gamutia, owner of Arnel Agri-based Product, shared his success story, while Celso Olido, the Department of Agriculture MIMAROPA Regional Technical Director for Operation, reported on programs, projects, and initiatives for the development of cooperatives in the entire MIMAROPA Region.

Provincial Cooperative Development Officer Gina Socrates expressed that their office continues to initiate efforts to assist cooperatives in the province, including providing capital assistance through various Credit Assistance Programs (CAP).

Themed “Cooperatives: Responding to the Challenges of Livelihood in Modern Times,” the convention was organized by the PCDO of the Provincial Government in line with Baragatan sa Palawan Festival 2023.