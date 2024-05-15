Organizers of the Baragatan Festival 2024 are inviting local artists to showcase their talents and skills as the painting competition makes a return with the theme “Mayamang Sining at Kultura, Kakaibang mga Kaugalian at Tradisyon, Tagisan ng Lakas, Talino, at Talento, Natatanging mga Produktong Palaweño.”

The winner of the first place will be awarded ₱30,000, the second-place runner-up will receive ₱20,000, and the third-place finisher will take home ₱10,000. Additionally, all winners will be presented with plaques and certificates.

Furthermore, each of the 10 honorable mentions will be granted ₱5,000 along with certificates, while participants whose entries do not win will receive a consolation prize of ₱2,000 and certificates.

The deadline for submission of entries is on June 3 at the Palawan Heritage Center, Legislative Building, Capitol Compound from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. only. Entries submitted after the specified time will not be accepted.

Those wishing to join the competition must submit an official entry form, available only from the Palawan Heritage Center, either before or on the specified deadline.

Important requirements:

Photocopy of 1 valid ID (for age verification).

Colored photo of the work with the following information written on the back: Artist (Name, Municipality, and Contact Numbers), Title of the work, Medium, Size, Year, and Price, if the artwork is for sale

Sketch study of the painting and photo references

The organizers remind that entries with incomplete documentation or which are noncompliant with the requirements will be automatically disqualified.

The top 25 finalists will be selected from the submitted entries and will be part of the exhibit at the Palawan Heritage Center Art Gallery during the celebration of the Baragatan sa Palawan Festival.

The entries chosen as finalists will become the property of the provincial government and will be included in the Palawan Heritage Center Art Collection.

For complete details of the competition, visit this link: https://www.facebook.com/phcpalawan