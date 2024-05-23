The Palawan provincial administration has released information about the highly anticipated Float Parade Competition as part of the Baragatan Festival 2024, which coincides with the 122nd anniversary of the foundation of Palawan’s Civil administration.

The Provincial Information Office (PIO) stated that the float parade will take place on June 14th, beginning near the Immaculate Conception Cathedral and ending at the Capitol.

The competition is divided into three categories: LGU Mainland, LGU Island, and Open Category.

PIO stated that it is highly recommended that all participants utilize native and environmentally friendly materials, incorporating designs that are suitable for this year’s Baragatan theme.

The maximum height for each float should not exceed 14 feet or 4.5 meters. The length can be up to 10 meters, and the width can be up to 3 meters for any four-wheel vehicle.

The winners in both the Mainland and LGU Island Category will be granted ₱400,000 and a trophy. The runners-up will receive ₱300,000 and a trophy, while the third-place finishers will be awarded a trophy and ₱200,000. Additionally, there will be consolation awards of ₱100,000 apiece.

The winner of the Open Category will get a cash prize of ₱100,000, with ₱75,000 granted to the runner-up and ₱65,000 given to the third-place finisher. Additionally, a consolation reward of ₱50,000.00 will be given.

The participants’ final scores will be determined by the following criteria: Symbolism and Relevance to the Theme (30%), Design (30%), Uniqueness and Workmanship (35%), and Punctuality (5%).

For further information, Lino Conserman can be contacted at the numbers 0919-668-8466 and 0916-579-2505.

This year’s Baragatan Festival has the theme “Mayamang Sining at Kultura…Kakaibang mga Kaugalian at Tradisyon…Tagisan ng Lakas, Talino at Talento…Natatanging Produktong Palaweño.”