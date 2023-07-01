The recently concluded celebration of Baragatan, which was the second edition since the onset of the pandemic, marked a significant milestone for Palawan as its premier cultural event, the provincial government said.

Atty. Christian Jay Cojamco, the information officer of the Palawan provincial government, shared Friday, June 30, that the celebration of the festival from June 16-25 captivated attendees with an array of activities that showcased the province’s cultural heritage and highlighted the indomitable spirit of the Palaweños.

Embracing the theme “Baragatan sa Palawan 2023 sa ika-400 taon ng Kristiyanismo sa Palawan! Makiisa at Makisaya… Ipagbunyi at Ipagdiwang… Kultura at Kaugalian… Kasaysayan ay Kabihasnan,” this year’s celebration aimed to foster unity and spread joy among the people.

He said the festival served as a commemoration of 400 years of Christianity in Palawan, while placing great emphasis on the significance of culture, traditions, and the historical progression of civilization. Additionally, it also commemorated the 121st founding anniversary of the civil government of the province.

The festival kicked off with a Pantigoan sa Dalan Street Dance Competition, where local officials and employees from different municipalities showcased traditional dances and music. Cojamco said this not only entertained the crowd but also served as a platform for preserving and promoting the province’s cultural heritage.

The term “Pantigoan” is from the Cuyonon word “antigo”, which captures the essence of being excellent and having a lot of abilities.

One of the standout features of the festival was also the Float Contest, where a spirit of friendly competition unfolded among various local government units (LGUs).

“Each float depicted the unique identity, natural wonders, and cultural treasures of their respective municipalities. The parade of floats through Rizal Avenue in Puerto Princesa transformed the city into a mesmerizing spectacle of vibrant colors and awe-inspiring craftsmanship,” Cojamco added.

The highly anticipated Saraotan sa Dalan Street Dance Competition unveiled an awe-inspiring demonstration of exceptional talent and boundless energy.

The participants from various municipalities in Palawan captivated the audience with their captivating choreography, colorful costumes, and infectious rhythms. Their performance served as a testament to the remarkable artistic talent and boundless creativity ingrained within the rich Palaweño culture.

“Over the years, the Baragatan Festival has been purposefully transformed into a more inclusive event. It goes beyond being a mere celebration of culture and a platform for competitive events that showcase the talents and skills of the people of Palawan,” he said.

He said it has evolved into a truly enriching and empowering experience for various marginalized groups, including senior citizens, less fortunate children, Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), individuals incarcerated in prisons, and Indigenous Peoples (IPs).

This year’s celebration reached a new milestone with the introduction of the very first IP Tribal Village, which provided a captivating glimpse into the unique cultural communities of the Tagbanua Sentral, Molbog, Batak, and Palaw’an.

The inclusion of these marginalized groups in the Baragatan not only demonstrates the commitment to diversity and social integration but also serves as a platform for fostering understanding and appreciation of their heritage.

Cojamco said showcasing the rich traditions and customs of these indigenous communities, the festival encourages cultural exchange and dialogue, promoting a sense of unity and respect among all participants.

The presence of the IP Tribal Village was a testament to the festival’s evolving spirit, fostering a deeper connection with the roots of Palawan and nurturing a more inclusive and harmonious society.

The festival not only celebrates the local culture but also showcases the hospitality and warmth of the Palaweños, inviting people from all over the world to experience the wonders of Palawan, which is the very essence of Baragatan as it is derived from the Cuyonon term “bagat” that means to meet.

“With each passing year, Baragatan sa Palawan Festival aspires to reach a global audience, attracting tourists from all corners of the world who seek to immerse themselves in the beauty and culture of Palawan,” he said.

As the curtains close on the successful celebration of Baragatan sa Palawan Festival 2023, marking 400 years of Christianity in Palawan, the organizers express their gratitude to all the participants, sponsors, local government units, and the Palawan community for their unwavering support.

“Together, they have made the festival a resounding success, affirming Palawan’s position as a cultural destination. The festival did not only strengthen the bond of the Palaweños but also foster a sense of pride in their unique heritage,” said Cojamco.