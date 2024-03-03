The El Nido Municipal Police Station (MPS) responded to an altercation at a local bar in Barangay Masagana early Sunday morning, March 3, resulting in an arrest.

El Nido MPS personnel intervened in a commotion at a bar in Brgy. Masagana around 1:00 a.m., where the victim, 24-year-old construction worker John Alphie Delos Santos from Sitio Bobolongan, Brgy. Corong-Corong, El Nido, was allegedly assaulted by the suspect, identified only as 48-year-old Tomas from Brgy. Bagong Bayan.

The incident occurred around 12:45 a.m. when Delos Santos, enjoying a drinking session with friends, was unexpectedly struck by Tomas, prompting a heated argument.

El Nido MPS brought both parties to the station for further inquiry. During a search, authorities confiscated a magazine and two live ammunition of cal. 22 from Tomas’ belt bag.

Tomas failed to provide any license or documentation for possessing these items.

The police further found a transparent self-sealing plastic sachet containing white crystalline substances suspected to be methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu.

The estimated weight was recorded at 0.15 grams, with a street value of approximately ₱700. Additional items seized included drug paraphernalia (aluminum foil), a scissor, nail file, transparent plastic hard container, Usagi belt bag, and three ₱100 bills.

The arrest led to charges related to physical assault, violation of RA 10591 or Illegal Possession of Firearms and Ammunition, and violation of Section 11, Article II of RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

The suspect, alias Tomas, is now in police custody awaiting legal proceedings.