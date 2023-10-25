Banwa Private Island, situated on one of Palawan’s finest island locations, has been recognized with the prestigious “Private Island of the Year” distinction by the prominent global wellness and travel platform Destination Deluxe.

The award is granted to a hotel or resort located on a secluded island, creating an optimal destination for a getaway where visitors can unwind and rejuvenate in an exclusive environment.

Destination Deluxe is a travel and well-being publication that showcases transformative experiences for wanderlust seekers worldwide.

Banwa Private Island shared news of this recognition on October 20, following an awards event hosted by the global wellness and travel platform at the Banyan Tree Bangkok in Thailand on October 12 to mark its fifth anniversary.

The exclusive island retreat recognizes the acknowledgment as a reaffirmation of its dedication to delivering an exceptional and eco-conscious experience for their visitors.

Pamela Balce, the commercial director at Banwa Private Island, expressed happiness upon receiving the honor.

“We are truly humbled by this recognition as it highlights the dedication of our team to sustainability, authenticity, and exceptional service,” she said.

“Banwa Private Island’s commitment to creating an extraordinary guest experience remains unwavering, and we are honored to be acknowledged alongside environmental innovations by the Aquos Foundation,” added Balce.

The Destination Deluxe Awards is dedicated to honoring trailblazers and visionaries in the wellness and travel sector for their unwavering commitment to delivering outstanding quality, transparency, and ingenuity.

The Destination Deluxe Awards 2023 includes 25 distinct categories. Among these, 20 esteemed judges, recognized as experts in their respective fields, choose their top three nominees within 22 categories from the provided shortlist.

Simultaneously, the public was encouraged to cast their votes for their preferred nominees in the three People’s Choice categories, with voting open until August 28.

Banwa Private Island also received recognition in the inaugural Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2023 as “The Philippines’ Finest Beach, Island, or Upcountry Resort,” which reinforces its reputation as a top-tier destination.

It has also earned a prestigious place among the world’s finest luxury hotels, having been chosen by the editors of the renowned Robb Report for their first-ever list of “The 50 Best Luxury Hotels on Earth.”

Robb Report, known for its high standards, has carefully selected this exclusive list, which highlights exceptional hotels from around the world that stand the test of time and consistently deliver exceptional experiences.