- Advertisement by Google -

Bantay Palawan is increasing its surveillance of unscrupulous individuals and groups who endanger the environment by establishing an intelligence network.

Reynaldo Jagmis, program director and retired police general, stated that they are also closely monitoring the implementation of environmental laws in Palawan’s 23 towns to ensure that they are followed.

He stated that one of the strategies they are currently implementing is re-orienting their personnel on what these laws are in order to ensure that they understand their responsibilities.

Retired police general Reynaldo Jagmis. (Photo from Palawan Provincial Information Office)

They have also assessed Bantay Palawan’s capabilities to determine whether they have the necessary tools to conduct apprehensions or respond to reports of illegal environmental activities.

- Advertisement -

“Nagsagawa na tayo ng re-orientation sa mga nasa field at inalam na rin natin ang mga kinakailangan pang kagamitan sa ating mga pasilidad at mga kawani, kasama na rin ang pagbuo natin ng network intelligence,” sabi ni Jagmis.

Jagmis also stated that they have strengthened their ties with other law enforcement agencies in Palawan in order to have more partners in their environmental protection activities.

He emphasized, however, that the best partners they could have in combating environmental crimes are the residents of each municipality, who can provide accurate information because they live near areas being protected.

About Post Author

Ruil Alabi is the news correspondent for Sofronio Española and Narra, Palawan. He also covers some agriculture stories. His interests are with food and technology. See author's posts