Environmental authorities and officials from a seaside barangay in Roxas town came to the rescue of a stranded female dugong or sea cow.

The female dugong (Dugong dugon), about eight feet in length and weighing approximately 150 kilograms, was spotted beached near the mouth of a river in Barangay Malcampo just after 6 in the morning, according to Bong Libiran of the Bantay Dagat Roxas, who shared this information with Palawan News on Tuesday.

The village officials and Bantay Dagat Roxas personnel who rescued the marine mammal assumed it was dead as it wasn’t moving. However, upon being transferred to deeper water, it started getting around and exhibited signs of life.

“Bago kami umalis sa lugar, minonitor muna namin yong dugong. Nakita namin at malakas naman—mabuti ang kalagayan. Nasa malapit pa rin siya sa ilog ng Malcampo. Ibinilin namin sa kapitan na tingnan tingnan at bantayan,” said Libiran.

He suspected that the dugong became stuck because it was feeding on nearby seagrass and didn’t realize that the tide had already gone out.

Libiran said they also attended to some wounds on its body before releasing the marine mammal back into deeper waters.

“Nakita namin may mga sugat siya sa katawan ka ginamot muna namin bago namin binalik sa malalim na part ng tubig. Mukhang matanda na ang dugong at tinutubuan na ng mga shells sa katawan,” he said.