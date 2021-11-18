Personnel of the Bantay Dagat apprehended five fishermen from the province of Antique in Kamantayan Reef, Barangay Nusa, Cagayancillo last Tuesday, November 16.

In a report obtained by Palawan News, Bantay Dagat personnel led by municipal administrator Jotham Tapalla Sr. and team leader Erico Magbanua together with four other members were immediately dispatched after receiving information about the fishermen from a concerned citizen.

Accordingly, the team intercepted a motorbanca named Arca with the crew on board while conducting actual fishing activity using a nylon cord with hook and bait.

The suspects were identified as Jimmy Jaudines Serapion, John Alfred Jaudines Dolalia, Jermani Emiliano Agrabante, Armando Pagrad Mensate, and Mario Pagrad Dolalia all residents of Barangay Fatima, Hamtic, Antique.

Upon inspection, they failed to show any documents regarding their fishing activity.

The suspects are now under the custody of the Municipal Agriculture Office (MAO) for proper disposition while charges for violation of Municipal Ordinance No. 110-S-2020 or the Banning of Transient Fisherman to Fish/Gather Aquatic Products in the Entire Territorial Waters of Cagayancillo.