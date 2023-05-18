(WARNING: This story has potentially upsetting content. Readers should exercise caution.)

Isang bangkay ng hindi nakikilalang lalaki ang natagpuan ng mga awtoridad sa madamong lugar sa Barangay Sta. Monica, Puerto Princesa, bandang alas kwatro ng hapon ng Miyerkules, Mayo 17.

Ayon sa ulat, nakatanggap ng tawag ang Police Station 2 mula kay P/SSg. Virgielyn Alvarez ng Tourist Police Unit (TPU) tungkol sa nasabing bangkay na agad namang tinungo ng pulisya sa pangunguna ni P/Maj. Noel Manalo.

Napag-alaman sa imbestigasyon na ang nasabing bangkay ay unang natagpuan ng tatlong estudyante ng Full Bright College sa madamo at masukal na bahagi ng barangay na may 10-15 metro ang layo mula sa kalsada, at inireport ito sa TPU.

Nakasuot ito ng puting short at camouflage na t-shirt nang matagpuan. Tinatayang may dalawang araw na itong nasawi bago natagpuan.

Sa karagdagang pagsisiyasat sa lugar ay natagpuan din ng mga imbestigador ang isang abandonadong itim na motorsiklong Rusi Kraken, ngunit inaalam pa kung ito ay pag-aari ng hindi nakikilalang biktima.

READ IN ENGLISH

Unidentified male body found in Barangay Sta. Monica

The authorities found the body of an unidentified man in a secluded area in Barangay Sta. Monica, Puerto Princesa, around four o’clock in the afternoon on Wednesday, May 17.

According to reports, Police Station 2 received a call from P/SSg. Virgielyn Alvarez of the Tourist Police Unit (TPU) about the dead victim. The City Police Station 2 (PS 2), under the leadership of P/Maj. Noel Manalo, immediately went to the location to verify the report.

The investigation revealed that the body was first found by three students from Full Bright College in a dense and secluded part of the barangay, about 10-15 meters away from the road. They reported it to the TPU.

The body was wearing white shorts and a camouflage t-shirt when found. It was estimated that the victim had been dead for two days before the discovery.

Further investigation at the scene also led investigators to an abandoned black Rusi Kraken motorcycle, but it is still unclear if it belongs to the unidentified victim.

The authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to identify the victim and determine the cause of death.

