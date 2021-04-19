April 19, 2021

Bancao-Bancao resident turns over Asian palm civet to PCSDS

By Shoogar Santos | April 19, 2021 at 9:00 am

Asian palm civet (Paradoxurus hermaphroditus). | Photo by PCSD

A resident of Barangay Bancao-Bancao in Puerto Princesa City recently turned over one Asian palm civet (Paradoxurus hermaphroditus) to the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS).

In a press release on April 17, the PCSDS said Jane Oblan of Bancao-Bancao turned over the civet on April 8. It entered their house at around 10 p.m. on April 7.

The PCSDS said initial assessment by their staff has determined that the wildlife has several scars on its head and left paw.

“The PCSD staff presumed that it was kept as a pet because of the visible scar caused by a tight leash on its paw,” the statement said.

It was was brought to the Palawan Wildlife Rescue and Conservation Center (PWRCC) on the same day for thorough check-ups and rehabilitation.

The Asian palm civet is listed as a “least concern” species in the IUCN Red List.

