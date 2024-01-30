Lawyer Christopher Bañas has officially assumed the role of regional executive director (RED) for the Department of Agriculture in the Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan) region, succeeding Engr. Maria Christine Inting in a turnover ceremony that occurred on January 29.

Bañas, in his message, emphasized his goal of increasing agricultural production and reducing costs for farmers, aligning with the department’s primary objective.

“We need to perform with responsibility and prudence because the people of Mimaropa expect nothing from us but to help them in producing more agri products through our technical expertise,” he emphasized.

He further highlighted the multifaceted responsibilities, ranging from preserving products through postharvest facilities to ensuring fair prices for farmers.

Bañas stressed the significance of good governance in meeting the expectations of the people in Mimaropa.

Meanwhile, outgoing Director Inting expressed gratitude for the support during her tenure and called for continued backing for the new RED’s initiatives.

RED Bañas brings with him 11 years of service in the Internal Audit Service of DA-Central. Appointed as Director IV by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. in April 2023, he now shoulders the responsibility of leading the agriculture initiatives in the Mimaropa region.