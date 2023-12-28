With New Year’s Eve approaching, BAN Toxics (BT), a toxic watchdog, has urgently requested the Philippine National Police (PNP) and local government units (LGUs) to tackle the widespread selling of illegal and dangerous fireworks.

The group expressed concerns for public safety, noting that sellers are presently displaying a range of noise-making devices, firecrackers, and fireworks.

Prohibited firecrackers have consistently been identified as a major culprit in firecracker-related injuries in recent years.

During the recent “Iwas Paputok” monitoring, the group documented and purchased various illegal firecrackers, including Atomic, Piccolo in various sizes, Special Pla-pla packs of ten, Whistle Bombs, Bawang and Five-Star, and even a “Dugong” – a triangular firecracker measuring 12 by 8.5 inches, obtained discreetly from an ambulant store.

“We urge the PNP and LGUs to intensify on-site monitoring and confiscating illegal firecrackers as New Year’s Eve approaches,” said Thony Dizon, Toxics Campaigner of BAN Toxics.

“Itong patuloy na pagbebenta ng mga illegal na paputok ay sadyang nakakabahala at nakakatakot kung ito ay napasakamay ng publiko, lalo na ng mga bata. Peligroso ang mga paputok sa kalusugan at maging sa ating kalikasan,” Dizon explained.