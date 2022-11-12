A 22-year-old artist and bamboo bike builder as well as a well-known investigative journalist are among the 1,221 triathletes who have traveled to the city to test their endurance for strong finishes in the new Ironman 70.3 Puerto Princesa.

Rafie Llego, also known as Bamboo Lodi, will participate in the elite race on his bamboo bike, dubbed “the fastest grass.”

“A dream becomes a goal when action is taken toward its achievement,” his cycling club, Team España, where he is an executive member, said.

“Rafie aims to provide a more sustainable alternative, cheaper yet of same or even of more quality than the traditional materials used in bike builds,” it added.

Bossa Nova Queen Sitti Navarro and triathlete husband Joey Ramirez on their way to Puerto Princesa for the Ironman race. | Photo from Sitti Navarro’s FB account

Ironman 70.3 Puerto Princesa will be the first race for the artist and builder, who created his first bamboo bike during the pandemic “to combine his love for adventure and nature,” according to organizers.

Llego was said to have built 12 bamboo bikes under the Bamboo Lodi project, including two prototypes.

“It takes at least 5 months to harvest, treat, measure the bamboos, and build the bike,” Ironman organizers said.

Award-winning broadcast journalist Kara David used Tiktok to announce that she will be competing in the race as part of Team Alcoplus Trikings.

Her posted video showed her with some participants in Iwahig and in the Ironman Village at Princesa Garden Island Resort and Spa in Barangay Bancao-Bancao, where she completed her registration Friday, November 11.

“Totoo na po ito, nag-register na po talaga ako sa Ironman, binigyan na nila ako ng bag, so wala ng kawala. Wala nang atrasan ‘to, ipagdasal niyo po kami sa Sunday,” David said.

Bossa Nova Queen Sitti Navarro’s is also in Puerto Princesa, not as a participant but to accompany her triathlete husband Joey Ramirez.

The artist said the triathlon in the city will be her husband’s first in for years. His last was in Davao in 2018.

“First trip without the kids. First two nights that’s just us. BUT also, first half-Ironman race for the hubs in four years!!! After his last race in Davao in 2018, we found out we were pregnant with Lilibubs and training took a backseat. So I’m veeeery excited for @joeyramirez12. God bless and safe race to all participants at the #Ironman703PuertoPrincesa tomorrow!” she posted on her verified Facebook account.

On Friday, Mayor Lucilo Bayron expressed Puerto Princesa’s enthusiasm for hosting the major swim-run-bike event, which he called a “historic race.”

“We are doing our best to ensure, and to make sure that the race will be safe, and that you will enjoy the race,” he said.

1,221 triathletes will participate in the Ironman 70.3 Puerto Princesa, the biggest event in the city since COVID-19.

The Puerto Princesa Baywalk Park is where swimmers will get their start for the single loop of the 1.9 kilometer swim. After getting on their bicycles, the athletes will complete the three-loop, 90-kilometer bike ride that will take them through the verdant rainforests and past the picturesque views of the southern part of Puerto Princesa to the Iwahig Bridge.

After stowing their bicycles, the triathletes will begin the two-loop, 21-kilometer run by heading south and going around the City Center. Athletes will sprint to the oval track at the Ramon V. Mitra Jr. Sports Complex in order to cross the finish line and receive their rewards.

