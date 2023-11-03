The suspect arrested in the ballot-tearing incident during the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections 2023 on Monday at a pilot elementary school posted bail today, said Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) spokesperson Capt. Maria Victoria Iquin.

Iquin stated that the suspect, known as “Abdul,” underwent inquest proceedings on October 31. Subsequently, charges for the violation of the Omnibus Election Code (OEC) were filed against him and four other individuals referred to as “John Does.”

Section 261 (z) (12) of the OEC states that “Any person who, without legal authority, destroys, substitutes, or takes away from the possession of those having legal custody thereof, or from the place where they are legally deposited, any election form or document or ballot box which contains official ballots or other documents used in the election” shall be penalized accordingly.

Iquin also said they are still conducting an investigation for the identification and subsequent arrest of other suspects involved in the incident.

“We have filed the cases against the arrested suspect and four other John Does whose identities are still being verified,” she said.