The trainings that Filipino soldiers underwent together with their US counterparts in the ongoing Balikatan have played a significant part in their capability upgrade, two ranked military officers in the province said.

The two officers said the trainings that Filipino troops undergo, particularly in the use of new technologies and equipment that US soldiers brought, were beneficial to them.

Western Command (Wescom) Deputy Commander for External Security Operations Brig. Gen. Romulo Quemado II said the training for the equipment, even though the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) does not have them in their armory yet, serves as an advanced lesson.

“This training is very beneficial, we train ahead of the equipment. We start to build the competencies and the culture to maintain it which is very important to us,” Quemado told reporters.

3rd Marine Brigade commander Brig. Gen. Antonio Mangoroban Jr. on said such trainings and aquisition of new equipments should there be, will be beneficial to the entire AFP, and not only to the marines.

He said acquisition of new equipment will be a welcome development.

“We also welcome that kind of hardware,” Mangoroban said in a separate interview.

Mangoroban was referring to the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System which was used during a live fire exercise conducted in Barangay Campong Ulay on Thursday, May 2. During the activity, US soldiers from the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit fired inert rounds from the HIMARS to shoot at targets from the sea for coastal maritime defense, in a simulation where Filipino and American troops defended the area from invaders.

He clarified, however, that the US armed forces will not be leaving any equipment after the Balikatan.

“That’s not part of the exercise,” he said.

“They will not leave anything, we are also not leaving anything here. On our part, we’re taking everything back to our camp after this exercise. So you’ll not find any traces here. Even the slightest garbage, we will take it out,” he said.