The province of Palawan is set to host one of the Field Training Exercises (FTX) in this year’s 38th iteration of the Balikatan Exercise, one of the biggest bilateral exercises in the country.

The exercise, which aims to enhance the interoperability of joint AFP forces and allies, will be conducted in various locations in the Philippines.

Palawan will be the site of the amphibious assault operations and aerial gunnery exercise in Brooke’s Point, as well as the Gas Oil Platform Takedown (GOPLAT) Exercise in El Nido.

Participants from both the Philippines and the United States have already arrived in El Nido for the GOPLAT Exercise, which kicked off on April 11, 2023, at Headquarters Joint Task Force Malampaya.

“One of the FTX events will be conducted in the province of Palawan. The amphibious assault operations and aerial gunnery exercise will be held in Brooke’s Point, while the Gas Oil Platform Takedown (GOPLAT) Exercise will be at El Nido, Palawan,” the Western Command (WESCOM) said.

The 3rd Marine Brigade/Joint Task Force Peacock also participated in the opening ceremony virtually at their headquarters in Brgy. Tiniguiban. Marine forces will play a vital role during the amphibious operations.

WESCOM and the different joint task forces in Palawan gave a warm welcome to all participants of the shoulder-to-shoulder exercise.

The Command said it aims to enhance its capabilities and strengthen its partnership with joint forces and allies through the conduct of various exercises.

The Balikatan Exercise provides a platform for the Philippines and the United States to enhance their strategic partnership in the region, and the exercises conducted in Palawan will contribute to the development of the province’s capabilities, increase preparedness, and promote regional stability and security.

