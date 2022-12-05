Another attraction in the Balayong People’s Park is set to open as the city welcomes 2023.

City tourism officer Demetrio Alvior announced that the planned “screaming zipline” is already underway.

“Almost done na ‘yan kasi nakausap na antin ang supplier, nakameeting natin sa Cebu,” Alvior said.

Although the construction of the zipline was not able to be completed this holiday season, Alvior is optimistic that it will be finished just in time for the New Year.

Puerto Princesa City Tourism Officer Toto Alvior discuss tourism plans and activities during the Amos Taren Program on Friday.

“Hindi lang yan mahabol ngayong December kasi ang mga materyales ay galing pa sa abroad. Pero mangyayari na yan kasi may pondo na, may supplier na, at may gagawa na nyan,” he said.

The city government envisions the 800-meter-long zip line as an attraction intended for “thrill seekers.”

According to Alvior, the “screaming” zip line will be free of charge to those who can scream their lungs out, reaching the decibel set for the attraction.

“Libre ito. Pero kailangan lang sumigaw para kapag umabot sa decibel, may phase yan na mababa hindi kagaya sa iba, pero kung mareach mo ang decibel na nililimit natin ay free ka na. Depende sa lakas ng sigaw mo,” Alvior said.

Meanwhile, the head of tourism hints that he is thrilled as to where the direction of the city government in terms of development is going.

Alvior said a lot of improvements geared towards tourism are expected in the coming days.

“The direction of tourism halos 60% ng mga plano sa lungsod ay nakatuon sa tourism. Napakaganda at napaka exciting. Kaya sabi ko, kung makikita mo ang mga plano ay magiging proud ka na taga dito ka,” he said.

