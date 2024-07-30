Balayong Grill & Bar, the al fresco dining outlet of Best Western Plus The Ivywall Hotel Puerto Princesa, reopened its doors last July 19. With its return, the establishment builds on its reputation for quality and service and promises an enhanced gastronomic adventure that will surely tickle the palate and delight the senses with a tantalizing new menu that features both familiar favorites and new contemporary offerings, all using fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

Continuing the brilliant blend of old and new, Balayong Grill & Bar also has a formidable and creative team composed of its veteran culinary crew whose expertise has given the restaurant its unforgettable dining experience reputation, and fresh new management, led by the husband-and-wife team of George Michael Iñigo and Diana Christy Tamayo-Iñigo. Relying on their years-long stint at the Best Western Plus The Ivywall Resort Panglao along Alona Beach in Bohol, both Sir Gio and Ms. Diana also concurrently spearhead the reopening and operation of Balayong Grill & Bar.

(Photo courtesy of CM Studio and Talakatha Creatives)

Best Western Plus The Ivywall Hotel Puerto Princesa, owned by DataLand, Inc. of Engr. Danilo Tamayo, opened in 2016 along Rizal Avenue extension, Barangay Bancao-Bancao, Puerto Princesa City. Ideally located along the City’s “Tourism Mile” known for its wide variety of dining outlets and entertainment establishments, Best Western Plus The Ivywall Hotel Puerto Princesa quickly became one of the City’s most successful and best-rated hotels.

However, the 2020 pandemic put a damper on its continued growth, and the hotel was closed from 2020 to 2022. The hotel’s management, though, took advantage of the downtime to renovate and refurbish its guestrooms and facilities, including its dining outlets Anibong Restaurant, Daloyon Poolside Bar, and Balayong Grill & Bar.

Consequently, in 2023, Best Western Plus The Ivywall Hotel Puerto Princesa reopened, now under new General Manager Rene Suarez. When GM Rene was restaffing his Operations team, he was pleasantly surprised to discover that many of the hotel’s former employees, including Chef Kris Torreflores, were eager to work for the establishment again.

(Photo courtesy of CM Studio and Talakatha Creatives)

A Culinary Comeback

“Nagkahiwalay kami, pero nung marinig namin nag-open, ayun bumalik kami—nandito na rin kami sa Palawan, at madaming offer, yung iba abroad, pero mas okay magtrabaho dito (We parted ways, but when we heard about the reopening, we came back. We’re here in Palawan now, and there are many offers, some from abroad, but it’s better to work here),” Chef Kris said.

In 2019, Chef Kris worked as Best Western Plus The Ivywall Hotel’s sous chef, preparing world-class dishes for guests. At that time, the clientele was mostly foreigners, specifically Asians — primarily Chinese, Taiwanese, and Koreans because there were direct flights to and from China, Taiwan, and Korea, respectively, especially during peak season.

Chef Kris described that Balayong Grill & Bar’s menu previously focused on Asian fusion cuisine, influenced by the hotel’s collaborations with Korean travel and tour agencies and primarily targeted to cater to the hotel’s mainly Asian guests.

With plans of a strong return for the restaurant in 2024, Ms. Diana and Sir Gio invited Chef Kris to craft a new menu for international palates highlighting Filipino flavors through its ingredients and distinct dishes. Some of these culinary creations made their debut at the table of Palawan Governor Dennis Socrates and City Tourism Officer Demetrio Alvior Jr. during the grand reopening last Friday.

(Photo courtesy of CM Studio and Talakatha Creatives)

(Photo courtesy of CM Studio and Talakatha Creatives)



Reimagining Ivywall

Meanwhile, GM Rene Suarez saw an opportunity to enhance Ivywall’s offerings. With nearly 2 decades of combined experience working for both city hotels and resorts, he recognized the need to focus more on business travelers and their requirements for venues for meetings and events, areas in which Best Western Plus The Ivywall Hotel Puerto Princesa is well-suited, given its ideal location in the heart of Puerto Princesa City.

Best Western Plus The Ivywall Hotel Puerto Princesa was among the first hotels in Puerto Princesa to equip its halls with LCD projectors and large screen projection walls, allowing them to host events as big as conventions and conferences; to smaller, more intimate activities as webinars and virtual meetings with ease.

” The needs of business travelers are different, and as a city hotel, they expect us to have business facilities. That’s why we have large ballrooms that can accommodate up to 250 people,” GM Rene said.

“We also have smaller meeting rooms, conference rooms, and a Business Center to serve their needs”, he continued. They have also updated their wellness facilities like their pool, gym, and spa, to better cater to the needs of the typical business traveler.

(Photo courtesy of CM Studio and Talakatha Creatives)

Balayong Grill & Bar’s New Dawn

Balayong Grill & Bar’s refreshed team is brimming with optimism and well-wishes as they celebrate the restaurant’s reopening. They are fully aware that challenges lie ahead, but their enthusiasm remains undeterred.

GM Rene stated that the hotel’s peak season continues to evolve, leading to new travel patterns that align with the shifting activity calendar of the city. This change brings both opportunities and challenges, as they adapt to the new rhythm of Puerto Princesa City. “I think it will continue to change, with the effects of climate change affecting travel patterns, school schedules and holidays, so we have to be very agile and adapt to change quickly,” he said.

Chef Kris highlighted their focus on seasonal changes for the new menu, emphasizing its stronger connection to locally sourced ingredients compared to the previous offerings.

Sir Gio poetically described Balayong Grill & Bar’s reopening as a tree blossoming with fresh growth after a storm. “It is a more innovative approach and a different culinary experience than what most Palaweños would expect. However, we made sure that it is not intimidating when it comes to the price. We want to show people this gastronomic experience that we have here in Puerto Princesa,” he said.

Ms. Diana added: “While it is not endemic to Palawan, the Balayong or Palawan Cherry tree has become a beloved part of the City and is familiar to foreigners as well. And like the Balayong tree, we want Balayong Grill & Bar to adapt, bloom and thrive in this City that we all love, as well.”

Balayong Grill & Bar is open to the public daily from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., with a live DJ playing house music every weekend, and a Happy Hour from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.