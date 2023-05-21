Balabac and Rizal emerged as the champions in the 1st SPS Summer Beach Volleyball Tournament, which concluded on Thursday, May 18 at Ursula Long Beach in San Vicente.

In the Men’s Division, Jomael Dagaraga and Mohammad Ain from the town of Balabac secured the top spot, while Ryan Lopez and Mark Justin Oaing from El Nido put up an impressive fight and claimed the 1st runner-up position. The pair of Janzen Earl M. Rosialda and Jayson Rey Cinco from the host town of San Vicente secured the 2nd runner-up spot.

In the Women’s Division, the team from Rizal, composed of Cm Divine Trongco and Mae Ann Estaño, showcased their outstanding skills and emerged as the champions.

Rodelyn Paiton and Shamy Rose Decena representing San Vicente settled for the 1st runner-up position, while Jenny Briones and Mhelva Joy Salcedo, also from San Vicente, took the 2nd runner-up spot.

Dagaraga was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the Men’s Division. In the Women’s Division, CM Divine Trongco earned the title of MVP.

The tournament showcased the impressive beach volleyball talents of twenty athletes representing six municipalities, including Rizal, San Vicente, Balabac, El Nido, Quezon, and Bataraza.

The event, organized by the Office of the Governor-Provincial Sports Division in collaboration with the LGU-San Vicente and the office of Board Member Juan Antonio E. Alvarez, aimed to promote sporting events and nurture the athletic abilities of Palawan’s talented athletes, particularly in the realm of beach volleyball.

About Post Author