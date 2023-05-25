Some 1,300 residents of Balabac have received financial assistance under the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s program for individuals in crisis situation.

In a statement, the office of Rep. Jose Alvarez said they facilitated the distribution of financial assistance amounting to P3,000 each per eligible beneficiary under the DSWD’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program.

Barangay Captains Rolly Reyes of Brgy. Bancalaan, Malvin Toledo of Brgy. Sebaring, Teresa Sali of Brgy. Salang, and Janulhatam Amilhasan of Brgy. Malaking Ilog also supported distribution of food assistance.

According to the Office of Cong. Alvarez, they have been actively engaging with the DSWD guaranteeing that the residents of the second district of Palawan receive sustained assistance and support.

