Fifty goat farmers from the town of Balabac participated in the livestock training organized by the Provincial Veterinary Office (ProVet) on the first week of this month.

Dr. Darius Mangcucang, chief of ProVet, said in a statement released by the Provincial Information Office (PIO) on Thursday that the training, conducted on May 1-2, aimed to educate farmers on effective goat rearing methods, covering topics such as proper nutrition and healthcare practices for sick goats.

He added that in addition to that, the goat farmers were also trained in silage-making, a process of fermenting grass that can be fed to goats, particularly during droughts or scarcity of food.

“Ang Provincial Veterinary Office ay parating nakaalalay sa ating mga livestock farmers, lalo na sa pagbibigay kaalaman sa wastong pag-aalaga at pagpaparami ng ating mga hayop, [lalo na’t] kailangan natin ng seguridad sa pagkain,” he said.

“Gayundin, tayo ay kaagapay ng Department of Agriculture (DA) sa pagpapaunlad ng livestock farming sa ating lugar,” he added.

Dr. June Clyde Descallar, head of the Animal Health Services and Delfin Vasquez of ProVet, served as the trainers for the participants.

At the same time, the Department of Agriculture (DA) Regional and Provincial Program Management Support Office of the Special Area for Agricultural Development (SAAD) MIMAROPA also conducted training on proper pig and chicken care to share expertise in their respective regional assignments.

Meanwhile, the training was personally attended by DA-MIMAROPA Regional Technical Director for Research and Regulations Director Celso C. Orlido, Regional Lead of SAAD MIMAROPA Marissa Vargas, and other officials from the mentioned department.