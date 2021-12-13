Balabac plans to restart its tourism business in January 2022 in order to recover from the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic on its economy.

Municipal tourism officer Danny Boy Harani said they have already completed the guidelines that will be implemented to ensure that the reopening will not compromise their town, especially since there remains COVID-19.

Only fully vaccinated local visitors, inbound travelers from other provinces, and international tourists will be permitted entry into Balabac, which is home to Onok and other island locations that began gaining appeal a few years before the pandemic.

“Buo na ang guidelines natin para sa reopening ng Balabac. Island hopping at mainland tour natin, all set na ito sa January 2022,” he said Friday, December 10.

“[We’re] hoping na makabawi na tayo talaga dahil para naman magkaroon na rin ng income yong mga nasa sektor ng turismo natin sa Balabac,” he added.

Harani described the damage inflicted by the deadly disease in their island town as unthinkable, noting that most boat owners who rely on tourism revenue lost so much money.

Four accommodation establishments, he said, have already been accredited to open accept tourists by the Department of Tourism (DOT).

The destinations that they will open next year in Balabac are Patawan, Siksikan, Onok, Punta Sebaring, several sandbars such as Mansalangan, and Melville Lighthouse for land tours.

Recently, a consultation workshop was conducted in the municipality by the Provincial Tourism Promotions and Development Office (PTPDO) of Palawan on December 9 to determine what needs to be done for reopening, he said.

Harani said among its focus is ensuring that proper health protocols will be followed.