Bakers’ Hill is most visited local attraction

City government data obtained by Palawan News showed that for government and privately-operated attraction category, Baker’s Hill recorded a total of 630,455 visitors, followed by the Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park (PPSRNP) with 331,356; Palawan Wildlife Rescue and Conservation Center (PWRCC) with 272,871; Yamang Bukid Farm with a total of 254,449 guests, and Luli Island in Honda Bay with 144,965 tourists.

Baker’s Hill and the Underground River are the two most visited tourist destinations in Puerto Princesa City in 2019.

Bakers’ Hill is a hilltop shopping destination in Barangay Sta. Monica for local delicacies and souvenirs and considered as the city’s version of Disneyland.

Asked about the decrease in the number of visitors at the Underground River, city tourism senior operations, promotions, and marketing division chief Michie Meneses explained this is because of the weather condition that canceled trips to the World Heritage Site.

“Pagdating sa government and privately-operated attraction ay Bakers’ Hill [ang nangunguna], then ‘yong Underground River. Kumbaga usual naman na ‘yan ang maraming turista na pumupunta. [‘Yong sa PPUR] minsan kasi may mga hindi talaga nakakapasok sa park kapag masama talaga ang panahon na hindi naman natin kontrolado ‘yon,” Meneses explained.

For Community Based Sustainable Tourism (CBST)-operated attraction, the Sabang Sea Ferry (PPSRNP) had 310,049 visitors, followed by Honda Bay Island Hopping with 204,003; Pambato Reef with 58,550; Sabang Mangrove Paddle Boat Tour 52,091, and Magayen It Buenavista (Buenavista Viewdeck) with 43,935 guests.

About the Author Aira Genesa Magdayao is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers politics, government policies, tourism, health, and sports. Her interests are exploring different places and food.