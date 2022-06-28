Raylove John Arellado’s acrylic on canvas entry “Baka Sakali (Sakal Eh)” received P30,000 as a cash prize for winning first place in the Baragatan sa Palawan Festival 2022 art competition.

Arellado stated that he created his artwork to depict the challenges that the country’s education system faced, as well as how students struggled to cope with the demands of holding classes under the new normal.

The second place was won by Jose Hirro III’s entry “Shield of the Last Frontier,” which received P20,000 as a cash prize, while the third place was won by Michael John Pablico’s “Shades of Natives”. Hirro is a resident of Roxas and Pablico is from Dumaran town.

- Advertisement -

The Palawan Provincial Information Office (PIO) said five artworks also made it as honorable mentions: Ramfil John Dagomboy’s “Masterpiece”, Rudy Ebajo’s “Eternal Love”, Dennis Rocero’s “The Tribe Treasure” Carl Louis Dela Cruz’s “Tubong Palawan”, and “I” by John Estrada. All of them received P5,000 each.

Those who did not win received P2,000 as consolation prizes.

The art competition used the open theme concept to allow contenders to paint their feelings and thoughts freely based on creative use of medium-25%, expression of technique-25%, originality of artistic expression-25%, and mode of interpretation-25%.

The judges were city administrator Carlo Abogado, multi-awarded artist and socio-political art advocate Egai Talusan Fernandez, and OIC chief, project management division of NCCA, and chairman of the board Ferdinand Isleta.

The art competition was held by the Culture and Arts Office headed by Ceasar Sammy Magbanua through the Palawan Heritage Center (PHC) headed by Mary Rose Palanca-Caabay.

The PIO said the paintings will remain on exhibit at the heritage center inside the Provincial Capitol Compound until June 30 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.