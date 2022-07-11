The Department of Agriculture-Bureau of Animal Industry (DA-BAI) eased inter-island movement measures for some poultry products to ensure the stability of supply and market price.

“Among the measures being undertaken is allowing inter-island movement from mainland Luzon of day-old chicks, hatching eggs and ready to lay pullets,” BAI officer-in-charge (OIC) Reildrin Morales said in a statement Monday.

However, only avian influenza (AI)-free day-old chicks and hatching eggs will be allowed for inter-island movement.

“Movement is allowed provided they tested negative for AI 28 days from the date of sample collection. For ready-to-lay pullets, movement is allowed provided they tested negative for AI 14 days from the date of sample collection,” the BAI said.

Morales, meanwhile, vowed to closely coordinate with the private sector to monitor supply and ensure the stable price of chicken and eggs.

On Monday, the DA’s Bantay Presyo (Price Watch) showed that the prevailing market price for whole chicken in Metro Manila now ranges from PHP190 to PHP220 per kilogram (kg), higher than the price range last June 30, except for Malabon and Commonwealth Market which maintained their low cost.

As of end-June, the price of whole chicken only ranged from PHP181 per kg. to PHP205 per kg.

The BAI confirmed the low supply of chicken due to the bird flu threat, which earlier caused them to impose stricter interzonal travel of poultry products. (PNA)