Palawan’s rehabilitation center for children in conflict with the law and shelter for abused women and children celebrated the Nutrition Month by holding activities that focus on stepping up their awareness about healthy food and how to take care of their well-being before they go back to their communities.

“Ngayong Nutrition Month, itinuturo sa kanila bakit mahalaga ang kalusugan, healthy diet at pag-aalaga sa katawan. Part ito ng rehabilitation goal sa kanila para paglabas nila, maibabalik sa community na mas may alam at mas may pakialam sa sarili at komunidad,” stated Vobbin Jay Carias, center head of Bahay Pag-asa, in a message during the celebration on July 31.

The event was headed by the Provincial Nutrition Office (PNO), in partnership with the Provincial Health Office (PHO), and the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO). It was spearheaded by the provincial government, under Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates, for the children and residents of Bahay Pag-asa Youth Center (BPYC) and Lualhati Women’s Center of Palawan (LWCP).

Carias said that the activities were planned to assist the youth into becoming productive citizens of the community, so that they may have the ability to use their knowledge of health and nutrition once they are out of the centers.

Provincial Nutrition Action Officer Rachel Paladan said the provincial office is continuously assuring the needs of the youth and other residents of BPYC and LWCP, ensuring that their nutritional goals are met.

“Layunin nating makamit ang nutrisyong sapat para sa lahat at macheck ang kalagayang pangnutrisyon ng mga kabataan dito pati na rin mai-campaign ang mga locally available na pagkain,” stated Paladan.

“Panatilihin ang magandang kalusugan para kapag dumating sa senior years ay malusog pa rin tayo dahil prevention is better than cure,” said Darelle Jaide Sanchez, Nutritionist Dietitian II of PNO.

Keeping up with the celebration’s theme of “Healthy Diet, Gawing Affordable for All!”, the Children in Conflict with the Law’s (CICL) from Bahay Pag-asa donned vegetable costumes for their Mascot Making Contest, while some showed off their singing and dancing skills in the Nutri Zumba, and Nutri Jingle contests, and others joined a poster and slogan-making contest.

In line with the theme were dishes made by the women and younger residents of the LWCP such as talbos ng kamote salad, okoy, kangkong fritter, nilupak, sinugbang gabi, ginataang gulay at mais, and ginataang puso ng saging. All recipes were made with nutritious ingredients that could be found in local food gardens.

The CICL of Bahay Pag-asa also engaged in a friendly Cooking Contest, where dishes both delicious and nutritious were presented. Among the recipes for the contest were gabi with pork in coconut milk, chicken binakol, mixed veggies with anchovy, and diningding.

The LWCP angels took the stage with their special number, jingle making, and various other parlor games, all related to health and nutrition. The children were delighted by the prizes offered during the games.

In addition to the mentioned games and activities, the PHO also conducted a dental check-up for the youth, while the PNO gave a presentation on Pinggang Pinoy, highlighting the importance of a balanced diet, proper exercise, and solid nutritional health.

